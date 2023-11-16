Flemish prodco De Mensen signs copro pact with broadcasters NPO and VRT

NPO in the Netherlands and Belgian broadcaster VRT have signed a multi-year coproduction agreement with Newen-owned Flemish prodco De Mensen.

Under the terms of the deal, De Mensen will collaborate with both channels to develop at least five shows over the next three years.

De Mensen said that the copro pact is the result of De Mensen’s relationship with Belgian TV presenter and actor Tom Waes. The Belgian outfit previously produced several shows with Waes, such as Difficult Destinations and Undercover, which have been successful in both Belgian and Dutch markets.

Headquartered in Zaventem in Belgium, De Mensen was founded in 2001 by Ben Crabbe, with France’s Newen taking a majority stake in the company in 2019. De Mensen produces both scripted and unscripted content primarily for the Flemish market, although Ferry: The Series was streamed by Netflix in 190 countries.