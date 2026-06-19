Five European pubcaster form The Northern Star Project to back kids’ drama

Five northern European public service broadcasters – the BBC in the UK, Denmark’s DR, NPO in the Netherlands, Norway’s NRK and Belgium’s VRT – have joined forces on The Northern Star Project, a partnership to support the creation of children’s drama.

The group’s first initiative is a development strand for original scripted live-action dramas for kids aged seven-plus. Projects will be jointly developed, shaped and co-commissioned by all five broadcasters for audiences across northern Europe.

According to the broadcasters, the project reflects a shared long-term commitment to investing in distinctive European children’s content that can travel across borders while remaining rooted in local storytelling.

BBC Children’s and Education said its involvement will create new opportunities for UK producers, writers and talent to work across multiple markets. It will bring together the resources to deliver more high-quality projects than any one broadcaster could achieve alone, the pubcaster noted, sharing costs, opening up coproduction routes and helping UK stories reach international audiences.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “Working collectively through Northern Star allows us to do more with the resources we have, backing distinctive stories that resonate with our audiences while helping UK producers connect with partners across Europe. It’s a practical way to sustain ambition in children’s drama and ensure culturally relevant storytelling continues to thrive.”

Robert Fortuijn, manager of NPO Zapp, said: “Each partner in this collaboration is committed to delivering the very best content for their audience. By joining forces, we combine our strengths to offer an even higher level of quality while also connecting children to stories and perspectives from across Europe.”

Anne Dreesen, head of children’s content at VRT, added: “At a time when global competition is intensifying, we believe Europe’s strength lies in collaboration. In bringing together our creativity, diversity and shared public values to create ambitious, high quality drama for young audiences, together we can build a more connected and resilient ecosystem for children’s content across Europe.”