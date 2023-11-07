FirstLookTV links with LGI Media

NEWS BRIEF: UK-based factual prodco FirstLookTV (FLTV) has signed a distribution deal with Australia’s LGI Media.

The partnership will see FLTV work with LGI in the crime and history genres to originate titles in Australia and Asia. It comes as Meet Marry Murder producer FLTV aims to invest in genres beyond true crime, such as history and natural history, which Melbourne-based LGI Media already works in. Will Hanrahan, founder of FLTV, said: “We operate globally as a business and we have been looking for a presence in the southern hemisphere to add to our superb distribution collaborators in the UK and Canada.”