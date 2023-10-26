Fireglory Pictures develops novel adaptation Oval and biog series The Babes

US- and Europe-based film and TV production company Fireglory Pictures, founded by Christine Guenther and Chevy K Chen, is developing two new drama series.

Oval (6×60’), written by Janna Maria Nandzik (The Empress) and Stefan Titze (How to Sell Drugs Online Fast), is a limited series based on the novel of the same name by Elvia Wilk. Fireglory describes the show as “mixing dark comedy drama with surreal satire and dashes of thriller.”

Meanwhile, The Babes is based on the life story of Madeleine Altmann, founder of one of the internet’s first women-owned-and-run adult websites, Babes4U.

Also on Fireglory’s development slate are feature docs Film 1/ASAP: As Slow as Possible and Falling Into Vali, and hybrid feature doc and live show Music & the Machine. Its feature films comprise Nothing to Lose, The Procreators and Sockpuppets.