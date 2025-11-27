Fiona McAllister and Davina Earl elevated to new roles at Quay Street Productions

Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions in the UK has strengthened its leadership team with the promotion of Fiona McAllister to head of development and Davina Earl upped to executive producer.

McAllister, whose credits include After the Flood and The Stolen Girl, will lead the ITV Studios-owned outfit’s development strategy across all scripted projects.

She joined Manchester-based Quay Street in 2021 and has helped shape the company’s slate, working with writers and creative partners.

Earl, meanwhile, steps into a newly defined exec producer role, working alongside Richard Fee as part of the senior creative team led by CEO Shindler. Her recent credits while working at Quay Street include The Red King (UKTV), Men Up (BBC) and The Guest (BBC).

Founded by Shindler in 2021, Quay Street has produced shows such as Lazarus (Prime Video), Run Away (Netflix), Tip Toe (Channel 4) and The Blame (ITV).

Shindler said: “Fiona and Davina have both been instrumental to what we’ve built at Quay Street, and these appointments reflect their brilliance and the trust we all have in them.”