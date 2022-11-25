Finland’s Take Two Studios adapts crime novel Hildur under new financing deal

Finnish prodco Take Two Studios is adapting crime novel Hildur into a TV series after receiving investment from venture capital fund manager IPR.VC.

IPR.VC’s investment comprises a multi-year financing deal covering a development slate with a minimum of 12 projects of which Hildur will be the first.

Authored by Satu Rämö, Hildur is a bestselling novel about a woman troubled by both her traumatic childhood and the burden of the cases occupying her mind as head of the missing children’s unit of the Ísafjörður police in Iceland. It is the first in a trilogy of books.

Take Two will shoot the adaptation in Iceland, with an Icelandic coproduction partner to be announced shortly.

Under its deal with IPR.VC, Take Two will access development financing that will allow it independently develop projects.

The indie was launched last year by former Aito Media co-founder Eero Hietala and Lasse Koskinen. It focuses on high-end drama, docs and podcasts aimed at international audiences and in partnership with coproducers outside of Finland.

Last month, Take Two struck a deal with UK-based financing and distribution company Rainmaker Content, which will advise on programming and strategy and be granted a first look on all Take Two output. The first collaboration from the partnership is a commission from Nelonen and Ruutu for the 6×42′ premium scripted series Dirty Snow.