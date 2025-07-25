Finite Films & TV to dramatise life of secret agent and Vogue model Toto Koopman

London- and Belfast-based prodco Finite Films & TV has secured the rights to Jean-Noël Liaut book The Many Lives of Miss K and will develop the biography into a TV series.

It will depict the remarkable life of model and Second World War secret agent Toto Koopman. The Dutch-Indonesian model served as a spy for the Italian resistance and was held captive in the Ravensbrück concentration camp.

The Many Lives of Miss K bolsters Finite’s growing scripted slate, which includes the recently announced psychological horror The Fears, from Doctor Who director Andrew Gunn.

Amy Gardner, founder and producer of Finite Films & TV, said: “The aim of this adaption is to explore the character of this fearless, independent, complex, indestructible and life-loving woman.”