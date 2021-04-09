FilmRise ups sales exec Wohl

US prodco and distributor FilmRise has promoted Melissa Wohl to senior VP, head of sales, after four years at the company.

Wohl joined FilmRise in 2017 as head of sales and will continue to lead the company’s domestic and global sales.

Before arriving at FilmRise, Wohl spent almost a decade as senior VP of worldwide distribution at global sales house Content Media.

Prior to that, she was VP of sales and acquisitions at US prodco Harmony Gold, managing global distribution of the company’s library and acquiring indie films.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher said: “Melissa’s insight and knowledge of the broadcast and digital industry has been instrumental to FilmRise’s exponential growth within the past four years. Her leadership has allowed the company to move into exciting territories and platforms and we look forward to her leading us into new directions.”

Last month, FilmRise inked a deal with kids’ producer Nelvana to distribute the Canadian company’s catalogue in the US, UK, Ireland and Germany.