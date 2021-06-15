FilmRise ups Durst to VP

US distributor and prodco FilmRise has promoted from within for its new VP of digital content programming.

In the new role, Trey Durst will oversee the digital syndication of all FilmRise content domestically and internationally, while seeking out and assisting in negotiating new partnership deals with platforms worldwide.

He will also continue to be responsible for growing FilmRise’s FAST channel offerings and points of distribution, manage the firm’s key accounts and organise the team to leverage editorial opportunities throughout the calendar year.

Previously, Durst served as senior director of digital content programming at FilmRise, after joining the company as an AVoD content programming manager in 2018.

Prior to joining FilmRise, Durst was with TEGNA as an OTT account manager, where he managed OTT ad campaigns for Premion’s Dallas and LA markets as well as their Chevy national campaign.

Melissa Wohl, senior VP, head of sales at FilmRise, said: “Trey has been an extremely valuable asset to our sales team. His promotion exemplifies the company’s growth at a thrilling rate, and his contribution has been enormous.”