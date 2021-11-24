Please wait...
FilmRise to distribute nine children’s programmes from Scholastic Entertainment

The Baby-Sitters Club aired for one season in 1990

New York-based studio, distributor and streamer FilmRise has acquired the distribution rights to nine children’s shows from Scholastic Entertainment.

The nine programmes, which are all based on books published by Scholastic Entertainment, comprise The Baby-Sitters Club, Animorphs, Stellaluna, I Spy, Astroblast, Maya Y Miguel, the animated version of Horrible Histories, Dear America and Dear America: Royal Diaries.

Under the deal, FilmRise has the exclusive English- and Spanish-language distribution rights to the shows on AVoD and FAST platforms. FilmRise will also feature the programmes on its kids’ channel.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said: “These programmes are based on beloved book series that families have embraced over the years. Our partnership with Scholastic Entertainment allows FilmRise to share the joy of learning with a new generation of young viewers and families and significantly expands our footprint in the children’s AVoD space.”

Karolina Kaminska 24-11-2021 ©C21Media

