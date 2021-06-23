FilmRise takes Heartland for AVoD

US prodco and streamer FilmRise has acquired local AVoD distribution rights to Canadian drama series Heartland, adapted from Lauren Brooke’s novels of the same name.

The family scripted series follows sisters Amy and Lou, together with their grandfather Jack, as they deal with the challenges of running a ranch in Alberta that has been in the family for generations.

Heartland was originally commissioned by Canuck pubcaster the CBC, which began airing it in 2007. The show is produced by Dynamo Films and Seven24 Films.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said: “Heartland contains all of the qualities we look for in uplifting and thoughtful content, including messages of positivity and the power of family.”