FilmRise takes Canadian rights to Versailles, Fatal Vows

NEWS BRIEF: New York-based studio and AVoD network FilmRise has acquired Canadian distribution rights to two series, Fatal Vows and Versailles.

Fatal Vows (88×60’), from CJM Productions for Investigation Discovery, is a true-crime docuseries that explores troubled marriages and their often-tragic outcomes. Canal+ historical drama Versailles (30×60’), meanwhile, follows France’s King Louis XIV and his ambitious plans to build the iconic Palace of Versailles.