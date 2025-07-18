Please wait...
Please wait...

FilmRise takes Canadian rights to Versailles, Fatal Vows

Versailles

NEWS BRIEF: New York-based studio and AVoD network FilmRise has acquired Canadian distribution rights to two series, Fatal Vows and Versailles.

Fatal Vows (88×60’), from CJM Productions for Investigation Discovery, is a true-crime docuseries that explores troubled marriages and their often-tragic outcomes. Canal+ historical drama Versailles (30×60’), meanwhile, follows France’s King Louis XIV and his ambitious plans to build the iconic Palace of Versailles.

C21 reporter 18-07-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

The CW picks up fourth season of Sullivan’s Crossing
American Idol exec Robin Kaye and husband killed in apparent double homicide, tributes paid
Canada's Insight makes promotions as it prepares for international expansion
Netflix orders US, European adaptations of Korean competition format Physical: 100
BBC to create new docs and current affairs role after review into Gaza doc storm

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE