FilmRise debuts shortform video on Amazon’s Fire TV in US

Shortform content from creators Preston & Brianna

NEWS BRIEF: Radial Entertainment-owned FilmRise has launched its library of shortform content from creators including Preston & Brianna and Uncle Roger on Amazon’s Fire TV Channels in the US.

Over 2,000 short form clips, between five to 15 minutes each, from 14 content creators will be available via all Fire TV and Echo Show devices in the US. The announcement was made by Daniel Gagliardi, co-head of sales, distribution and strategy, executive VP, North American digital distribution at FilmRise.

C21 reporter 18-08-2025 ©C21Media
