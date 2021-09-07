Please wait...
Filming begins on historical drama series Marie Antoinette for Canal+

Marie Antoinette stars Emilia Schüle in the lead role

Cameras are rolling on a new historical drama series about Marie Antoinette for Canal+ in France.

Produced by Newen-owned Capa Drama, Banijay Studios France and French prodco Les Gens as a Canal+ original, Marie Antoinette is created and written by Deborah Davis (The Favourite). It tells the story of the young French queen, played by German star Emilia Schüle (Ku’damm 56/63).

Joining Davis in writing the eight-part saga are Louise Ironside (The Split), Avril E Russell (All on a Summer’s Day) and Chloë Moss (Run Sister Run). The series is directed by Pete Travis (Bloodlands) and Geoffrey Enthoven (Children of Love).

Producing are Capa Drama’s deputy general director Claude Chelli and producer Aude Albano; Banijay Studios France’s MD Alban Etienne and producer Stephanie Chartreux; and Les Gens’ general manager Christophe Toulemonde. Banijay Rights is distributing Marie Antoinette globally.

The production team will shoot in locations such as the châteaux in the French towns of Versailles, Vaux-le-Vicomte, Lésigny, Champs and Voisins, and in the film studios of Bry-sur-Marne.

Fabrice de la Patellière, head of drama at Canal+, said: “The story of Marie Antoinette is timeless and her life continues to intrigue and capture the imagination of contemporary viewers. The scripts for this series are compelling and we have the ideal partners to bring the work of Deborah Davis to life. This is set to be a high-end, decadent drama with epic scale.”

François de Brugada, CEO of Banijay France, added: “Marie Antoinette is one of the most iconic figures in French history. Her fearless, fascinating life, with Deborah Davis leading the writing team, will make an undeniably powerful television series.

“We are ready to enchant viewers with stunning scenery from beautiful locations across France, and illustrate this audacious, controversial character who changed the history of our nation.”

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 07-09-2021 ©C21Media

