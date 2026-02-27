Film & TV Charity unveils ‘biggest initiative in a generation’ to address UK mental health

The Film & TV Charity in the UK is urging the industry to uphold its new set of principles to create “mentally healthy” productions and tackle systemic issues within a business it believes to be on the brink of collapse.

The Film & TV Charity has unveiled its set of Principles for Mentally Healthy Productions to help improve culture and conditions on productions, following a launch event in London this week hosted by Channel 4 (C4).

The move comes as systemic pressures and poor working practices continue to drive burnout, stress and poor mental health across the UK screen sector, with the charity last week making a rallying cry after the release of a report examining the financial resilience of industry workers.

Drawing on more than 2,000 responses, the report revealed a workforce under severe and escalating pressure, with almost three-quarters considering leaving the industry.

It has now announced a set of nine principles it hopes will stop the rot by fostering safer, fairer and more psychologically supportive working environments.

The principles have been developed over the past 12 months with a pan-industry working group representing all major public service broadcasters, studios, streamers, screen agencies and leading industry bodies.

These include Action for Freelancers, All3Media, Animation UK, Apple TV, Bafta, BBC Content, BBC Studios, Bectu, Fremantle UK, ITV, National Geographic, NBC Universal, Netflix, Pact, Paramount, S4C, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros Discovery.

It marks the first phase of a major evolution of the charity’s Whole Picture Toolkit, with new digital products and services in development, launching this autumn.

As well as C4, Banijay UK, Disney+ UK, Sky and UKTV, which were also part of the working group, are among the first organisations confirmed to be on board the initiative.

The nine principles are: leadership and culture – creating a culture that supports wellbeing; relationships on productions – fostering respectful, inclusive relationships across teams; mental health support – making support visible and accessible; and sensitive production content and themes – managing the impact of difficult subject matter.

They also cover relationships with contributors – managing the impact of contributors, cast and presenters on the team; production context – creating supportive and safe working environments for all; workload – managing work to protect wellbeing and performance; working patterns – small adjustments can have a big impact on mental health; and team structure and role clarity – clear roles mean less stress.

Creative industries minister Ian Murray said: “Everyone working in the creative industries deserves to be treated with dignity, fairness and respect. The Film & TV Charity’s focus on mentally healthy productions is a fantastic step forward that will encourage much-needed change in the workforces of film and television.”

Marcus Ryder, CEO at The Film & TV Charity, said: “Today marks the biggest industry initiative to address mental health in film and television in a generation – and it’s one that could be truly game-changing.

“That such a broad coalition of partners has come together to develop these pan-industry principles shows the depth of our shared determination to tackle the long-standing challenges affecting our workforce.”