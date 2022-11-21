Fifth Season signs first-look deal with Amy Adams’s Bond Group Entertainment

Fifth Season (fka Endeavor Content) has signed a first-look television deal with US actress Amy Adams’s production banner Bond Group Entertainment.

Under the multi-year pact, Bond Group will collaborate with Fifth Season’s TV studio team, led by president of TV development and production Joe Hipps, to develop series for all platforms. The companies said many of the projects will originate from book-based IP.

Bond Group, which has a mandate to spotlight female creators, is led by Adams and her manager Stacy O’Neil. The pair will work alongside Bond Group’s VP of TV development Kathleen Clifford and director of development Eddie Adams to develop projects under the first-look pact.

Bond Group Entertainment is currently in development on limited drama series Kings of America for Netflix as well as a raft of novel adaptations – Willa of the Wood, Finding the Mother Tree, Nightbitch and Outlawed. Adams’s executive producer credits include HBO miniseries Sharp Objects and the upcoming sequel to musical comedy film Enchanted, titled Disenchanted.

Fifth Season’s recent credits include Emmy-winning drama Severance for Apple TV+ and feature film The Lost Daughter starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson for Netflix. Its upcoming projects include Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, and Chief of War, starring Jason Momoa, both also produced for Apple TV+.

“Amy’s passion as an artist and her commitment to illuminating our shared humanity through complex characters in all genres aligns perfectly with what we want to do here at Fifth Season,” said Hipps.

Adams added: “We share a collective vision for unique original content along with a joint desire to support emerging voices and bring authentic stories to life.”