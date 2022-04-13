FIFA launches streaming platform featuring slate of football documentaries

Football’s international governing body, FIFA, has prepared a slate of originals for its new free digital platform FIFA+, which will stream matches as well as full-length documentaries and docuseries.

FIFA+ launched yesterday. It will feature more than 29,000 men’s matches and over 11,000 women’s matches in 2022 from top-flight leagues in Europe, plus previously unserved competitions from around the world, for free.

The first slate of FIFA+ originals, meanwhile, includes projects featuring present and former players such as Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Ronaldo Nazário, Romelu Lukaku, Lucy Bronze and Carli Lloyd.

The documentaries, docuseries, talkshows and shorts will be localised into 11 languages, telling stories from local grassroots to national teams and footballing heroes past and present from more than 40 countries.

Titles available from launch include Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man in the World, Captains: Season One, Croatia: Defining a Nation, HD Cutz, Dani Crazy Dream, Golden Boot, Icons and Academies. They come from production companies including Noah Media Group, Fulwell 73, Goalhanger Films and Maracanã Media.

Ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, FIFA+ will be home to every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match ever recorded on camera, totalling more than 2,000 hours of archive content. For the first time ever, this entire archive will be available to fans.

The FIFA+ Archive will launch with more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s, with many more to come throughout the year.

It is currently available in English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish, with an additional six languages to follow in June of 2022.

“FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins FIFA’s core mission of expanding and developing football globally,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratisation of football and we are delighted to share it with fans.”