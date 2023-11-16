Fiction Factory’s Ed Thomas, S4C’s Gwenllian Gravelle plant Tree on a Hill

Today we hear from Fiction Factory founder Ed Thomas and S4C head of drama Gwenllian Gravelle about new Welsh-language dark comedy-drama Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill.

S4C and BBC Cymru Wales will debut a new dark comedy drama called Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill later this month, produced by Tinopolis-owned Fiction Factory, written by company founder Ed Thomas, creator of Hinterland.

The six-part series has the backing of Creative Wales and All3Media International, which is distributing the show around the world, using some of the same production team and business model of shooting in both Welsh and English.

Thomas and S4C head of drama Gwenllian Gravelle spoke to Michael Pickard about the project and why it represents a move away from noir crime drama while retaining a distinctly local, albeit more quirky sensibility.

