Fiasco Global adapting web series Cows Come Home as half-hour TV show

Toronto- and Winnipeg-based Fiasco Global Media has optioned the rights to adapt comedy web series Cows Come Home as a half-hour television show.

The original iteration of the series, which was produced for Bell Fibe TV1 in Canada, follows a chaotic and endearing woman who returns to the world of competitive cow showing when she moves back to her home town seeking a fresh start.

Lindsey Middleton and Katie Uhlmann, creators of the original, will work alongside writer and executive producer Campbell (North of North, Kids in the Hall) to develop the project for TV.

Other executive producers on the adaptation include Fiasco Global Media president Jennifer Beasley, David Carruthers (The Testaments, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Perry Zimel.

The announcement of the option deal comes after Cows Come Home won a pair of prizes at the Canadian Screen Awards, including in the category for best digital series.