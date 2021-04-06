Please wait...
Feig on board HBO Max comedy Minx

WarnerMedia’s streamer HBO Max has ordered a comedy series exec produced by Hollywood director Paul Feig (Ghostbusters, The Heat).

Minx stars Ophelia Lovibond (W1A, Elementary) and Jake Johnson (New Girl) and comes from Ellen Rapoport, Feig’s Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate Television.

The 10×30’ series is set in 1970s LA and centres on an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Showrunner Rapoport also serves as exec producer alongside Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, while Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and executive produced the pilot.

