Federation’s Glisk signs author Ivar Leon Menger, adapts three thrillers

Federation-backed German production company Glisk, founded by RTL alumnus Philipp Steffens and producer Julie Link, has agreed an exclusive deal with mystery and suspense fiction author Ivar Leon Menger.

The agreement will see Glisk collaborate with Menger and his team on an initial three projects: two audiobook series, Ghostbox and Monster 1983, which are being adapted as TV series; and his upcoming debut novel When the Strangers Came, which is currently being developed and adapted for the screen.

Ghostbox tells the story of young Berlin-based journalist Lena Gruenwald, who wants to solve her brother’s mysterious suicide. Monster 1983 is set in the small coastal town of Harmony Bay, Oregon, where, in the summer of 1983, a series of mysterious events take place including the disappearance of a Russian spy, leading the new sheriff to believe a serial killer is on the loose.

Launching in August, When the Strangers Came follows two children who live in almost complete isolation with their parents in a lakeside cabin on a small island, where they live in constant fear of ‘strangers’ who want to take revenge on their father for testifying against one of them many years ago. When the Strangers Came recently sold in a 10-way auction with a six-figure two-book deal.

Glisk, which will produce both scripted and unscripted content, was founded by Steffens and his wife, Julie Link, in January.

Steffens was previously the head of fiction at German broadcaster RTL, commissioning shows such as hit period drama Deutschland 83 during his tenure, while Link’s producer credits include Catfish: The TV Show and Police Women of Dallas.

The deal was handled by Sebastian Möllmann of Möllmann Bießmann Rechtsanwälte and Marc Koralnik of Liepman AG Literary Agency, as well Matthias Braun of Studio Legal.

Link and Steffens said in a statement: “We believe in shining a light on talent and investing in long-term relationships with creatives, so we’re thrilled a writer of such critical acclaim has entrusted us with developing and creating scripted adaptations of his renowned audiobooks as well as his yet-to-be-released new novel.

“One of our aims as a company is to take German concepts and talent to a global audience, so we hope this is just the beginning of an ongoing collaboration with Ivar as we have big plans to build his brand.”