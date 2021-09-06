Please wait...
Federation to shop Afghan doc Nadia

Nadia is set to air on Canal+ in France

NEWS BRIEF: French distributor Federation Entertainment is taking feature documentary Nadia, about a young Afghan woman who fled the Taliban after the murder of her father, to the international market.

Anissa Bonnefort, director of Wonder Boy, helmed the 1×90’ doc, which is due to air in France on pay TV broadcaster Canal+. Federation will launch it at Rendez-Vous de Biarritz international TV market this month and at Mipcom in October. The film is coproduced with Echo Studio, in partnership with Canal+, with funding from Cinemage, SG Image and the CNC.

