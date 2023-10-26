Federation Studios sets up movie sales outfit Ginger & Fed with Sabine Chemaly

Paris-based Federation Studios has launched an international theatrical film sales label called Ginger & Fed.

The outfit has been created in partnership with Sabine Chemaly, former head of international sales at TF1 Studio, through her recently formed company Ginger Films.

Federation said the launch of the label had sprung from it and Chemaly’s shared belief that “the future holds strong potential for movie theatres.”

“This will be a primary focus for the new label which will address needs according to each respective territory,” Federation said.

Chemaly will be in charge of both film acquisitions and international sales as president of Ginger & Fed while working with Federation’s sales execs – Monica Levy, Guillaume Pommier, Sarah Zarka, Lucile Avezard and Jeromine Ader – and their business affairs, servicing and marketing teams.

Chemaly said: “I am thrilled to join forces with Federation to launch this label at a time when cinema worldwide is on the cusp of a new era and revival. Despite the challenges that our industry is facing, production and distribution partners have shown incredible resilience and our goal with Ginger & Fed is to contribute by reinforcing the strength of French and European cinema in the world.”

The first film on Ginger & Fed’s slate is post-apocalyptic thriller Survive, produced by Federation’s Monkey Pack and MES Productions. This will be followed by comedy films Rachel’s Game and Oldies But Goodies.