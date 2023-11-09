Federation Studios launches IP hub Federation IP360 led by Vidal, Frecher

Paris-based Federation Studios has launched Federation IP360, a hub dedicated to scouting, acquiring and selling IP.

Federation IP360 will be jointly led by Hannah Vidal, content and market research manager at Federation Entertainment, and Stanislas Frecher, who will continue in his role as senior VP of business affairs at Federation’s distribution arm.

The department will work closely with Maïda Akkas, group chief acquisition and coproduction drama officer, as well as Monica Levy and Guillaume Pommier, co-chiefs of distribution, along with their dedicated teams.

“Hannah and I both noticed a growing demand for IPs (scripted formats and books), originating from our Federation producers, as well as external partners. Given Federation’s commitment to pushing boundaries, we therefore saw a unique opportunity to pool our expertise and create an IP strategy that brings together both acquisitions and sales under one single hub,” said Frecher.

Federation IP360 will scout and acquire third-party properties, including formats, books and podcasts, for Federation’s producers in France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, the UK, the US, Lat Am and MEAC. It will also share Federation’s IPs with potential for adaptation, including series and movies produced in-house by Federation and by third-party partners.

“When it comes to third parties, the Federation formats catalogue has already generated significant interest especially in countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Italy, India, Turkey, Poland and more,” Frecher said.

Federation has already recently closed format deals for series including: Caméra Café, originally produced by Jean-Yves Robin’s Calt Studio; One of Us, produced by Fanny Riedberger’s Habanita Federation; Mister 8, the Finnish series produced by It’s Alive; and Undercover, the Belgian show produced by Demensen.

Earlier this year, Paramount’s Showtime announced upcoming series The Department, a US adaptation of The Bureau, the French hit originally produced by The Originals Productions and Federation Studios. The adaptation will be directed and exec produced by George Clooney, and produced with MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios.

“Other remakes will be greenlit over the coming months, and we look forward to sharing more exciting news very soon,” Vidal added.