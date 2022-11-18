Feature documentary from Bright West, Campfire Studios to explore BuzzFeed

US prodcos Bright West Entertainment and Campfire Studios have joined forces to make a documentary film about pop culture website BuzzFeed.

To be directed by former BuzzFeed producer Kelsey Darragh, the factual feature will chronicle how the US site became an online success by specialising in viral videos, lists, quizzes and celebrity gossip.

It will also spotlight the chaotic workplace environment, with many ex-BuzzFeed employees interviewed about their time at the company.

“Like everyone else, I was captivated by BuzzFeed and what it must have been like to work there during the height of its influence,” said Alex Lieberman, president of Bright West.

Lieberman and Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein are producing the film, alongside executive producers Rebecca Evans, Ross Girard and Mark McCune.

“Any opportunity to explore the intersection of business and pop culture immediately piques my interest,” said Dinerstein.

A former director of unscripted TV development at MGM, Lieberman launched Bright West earlier this year to focus on documentary projects such as the recent Sirens.

Campfire Studios, meanwhile, won a 2022 Emmy award for their film WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn.