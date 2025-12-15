FAST allowing viewers to ‘rediscover’ brands like Top Gear, says BBC Studios

A growing presence on free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels is allowing viewers to rediscover brands like iconic fact ent series Top Gear, according to BBC Studios (BBCS).

BBCS has grown the reach of its digital and on-demand offering across EMEA recently, with FAST channel launches and the expansion of BBC Player, BBCS’s international multi-genre VoD service.

Last week, BBCS launched four FAST channels on MasOrange in Spain: Top Gear, BBC Series, BBC Earth and BBC Lifestyle.

Having operated a handful of FAST channels in 2020, BBCS now operates seven FAST brands and 160 feeds, working with more than 15 partners in 42 EMEA countries.

In addition, the BBC Earth FAST channel will expand to five new platforms with existing partners across the region this year, having made its debut on Samsung TV Plus last year.

Arran Tindall, president for EMEA, global channels and streaming, credited FAST with allowing audiences to “rediscover” brands like Top Gear, while BBC Player offers “premium, curated experiences.”

Tindall said: “Digital and on-demand growth is central to our strategy at BBC Studios, built on accessibility and discovery of the BBC’s most iconic IP. BBCS has a portfolio of highly recognisable brands that travel seamlessly across platforms and formats, from FAST and OTT to pay TV.”

Following its debut on Movistar Plus+ in Spain last month, BBC Player launched on Vodafone Spain and Go Plc Malta.

Carrying up to 700 hours from the BBCS catalogue, it features a mixture of premium drama, natural history, documentaries, lifestyle and entertainment titles.

BBC Player is now available in seven EMEA countries, including Spain, Malta, Greece, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany and Poland. BBCS also has digital branded services such as BBC Nordic+ in the Nordics and BBC NL+ in Benelux.