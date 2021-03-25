Family Channel meets US Survivalists

Canada’s Family Channel has picked up US reality competition show Survivalists, which it will premiere next week.

Hosted by US adventurer Colin O’Brady, the 10-episode series puts two families through a three-day survival challenge each week.

The families compete to cross the finish line first and win US$10,000.

The series will premiere on Family Channel on Monday March 29 at 19.30 ET.

Survivalists was originally shown on US channel ByuTV. Mark Koops, also known for The Biggest Loser and Masterchef, produces the series for his prodco INE Entertainment.