Fairwood Brothers to make comedy debut on Crackle

NEWS BRIEF: Recording artists Steve Richard and Tim Mauldin, aka The Fairwood Brothers, have created a new single-camera comedy series with writer/director Bud Schaetzle for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s US streaming service Crackle.

Fairwood is a coproduction from Richard’s Force MP Television and Schaetzle’s Metropolitan Sound + Vision. The six-episode first season will be available on Crackle in April and will debut this summer on Latin American and European platforms. It follows the exploits of Rusty and Clark Fairwood, small-town entertainers with an infectious, upbeat “positivistic” philosophy.