Factual specialist Parade Media partners with entrepreneur Sam Barcroft

Media entrepreneur and Creatorville founder Sam Barcroft has joined London- and Sydney-based factual producer and distributor Parade Media as an advisor.

The partnership will see Barcroft help Parade build “world famous lifestyle brands for new audiences” as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Barcroft’s career in digital media began back in 2003 when he started Barcroft Studios (then known as Barcroft Media) from his bedroom in London.

The company expanded from providing exclusive stories and photography for print media brands to producing original factual video content for VoD platforms, TV networks and consumer brands.

Over 12 years, Barcroft’s company created more than 2,000 documentaries across various platforms.

Since leaving the firm, Barcroft has supported creative entrepreneurs on their strategy and innovation via Creatorville.co. He also launched a podcast featuring interviews with entrepreneurs called The Big Swing.

Matthew Ashcroft, CEO, Parade, said: “With Sam’s experience and extensive industry knowledge, Parade is well-positioned for growth, especially as we expand our original programming slate and create new thematic channels for new platforms.”

Barcroft said: “I’ve always admired Parade’s entrepreneurial approach to creating globally successful lifestyle brands. I’m really excited about Matt and Mark’s plans to expand on their recent successes by incorporating streaming and broadcasting into their revenue streams.”