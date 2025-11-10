Factual prodco Zandland lands first ITV greenlight with doc Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War

UK broadcaster ITV has commissioned factual special Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War, which claims to reveal unflinching new details about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The 1×60’ film, produced by Liverpool- and London-based factual prodco Zandland, is directed by Ben Zand. It features interviews with Israel Defense Forces (IDF), reservists and veterans who served during the war – many of whom are speaking about their experiences for the first time.

Breaking Ranks… airs tonight from 10.45pm on ITV1, streamer ITVX, Scottish broadcaster STV and its OTT service STV Player.

Ben Zand said: “The ability to expose the reality of what happened on the ground in this horrific situation is what journalism is for.

“These testimonies shine a light on actions and decisions that the world was never meant to see, and they challenge us to confront what really happens in conflict when accountability is lost.”

Tom Giles, controller of current affairs, ITV, said: “This is an important and powerful set of testimonies from members of the IDF who served in the Gaza War after the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023 – charting the growing disillusionment and shame of some about the war they say they experienced and the manner in which it was conducted.”