Factual platform Curiosity Stream ups John Higgins to VP content partnerships

John Higgins has been elevated to the position of vice president of content partnerships at US factual SVoD platform Curiosity Stream.

In the expanded role, he will report directly to Clint Stinchcomb, president and CEO of the Silver Spring, Maryland-headquartered company.

Higgins remit is to focus on building and deepening the outfit’s licensing relationships with major technology and AI developer partners.

Higgins joined Curiosity Stream in 2021 following its acquisition of educational media publisher Now You Know Media.

Under his leadership, the company launched the Curiosity Audio Network, featuring nine original podcasts developed in collaboration with iHeartMedia, along with hundreds of audiobooks.

Higgins also spearheaded the development of Curiosity University and Catholic Stream, two SVoD services which extended Curiosity’s presence into academic and faith-based communities.

Curiosity Stream was launched in 2015 and features factual series and films covering science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle.

Stinchcomb said: “John has been a driving force in helping Curiosity Stream engage with a new class of partners.

“He has done an outstanding job advancing our AI licensing initiatives and deepening relationships with leading hyperscalers and AI developers seeking high quality, ethically sourced and data enriched video.

“His ability to listen, understand and collaboratively craft large volume and bespoke dataset solutions from Curiosity’s extensive premium video corpus of nearly two million hours has helped drive meaningful revenue growth and position Curiosity Stream as a premier partner in the AI era.”