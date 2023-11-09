Fabula Pictures’ Nicola De Angelis on why there’s a tsunami heading towards TV

Today we hear from Nicola De Angelis, co-CEO and head of development and international coproductions at Fabula Pictures, about the Federation Studios-owned prodco’s latest shows and why he believes a production slowdown is merely the calm before the storm.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Rome-based Fabula Pictures was established 10 years ago by brothers Nicola and Marco de Angelis and five years later France’s Federation Studios acquired a majority stake in the business, which is behind series including Baby and Briganti for Netflix, Time After Time for Sky Italia and We Are Legend for RAI and Amazon.

Nicola was among those attending the MIA international audiovisual market last month, where he pitched new action drama Two Hours From Now. He spoke with Michael Pickard about Fabula’s latest shows, the appeal of the projects, why Italian drama hasn’t yet reached its export potential and why he believes an industry-wide easing in production in only the calm before the storm.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.