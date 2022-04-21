Expanding BritBox International set to launch in the Nordics next week

BritBox International will embark on the next phase of its global expansion next week with launches in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The BBC- and ITV-backed streamer confirmed it will launch in the Nordics on Thursday April 28, offering thousands of hours of original programming, exclusive acquisitions and British TV classics across comedy, drama, crime, factual and lifestyle.

The expansion into the Nordics means BritBox International will soon have a footprint in eight international territories, after previously launching in the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa.

Among the titles launching exclusively on BritBox in the Nordics this month are Irvine Welsh’s Crime, dark comedy The Cleaner from writer and star Greg Davies and feature documentary Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise & Falls of the Great British Stuntman, in addition to seasons 17 and 18 of MasterChef UK and season six of Line of Duty.

BritBox originals such as Stonehouse, Sister Boniface Mysteries, The Confessions of Frannie Langton, Idris Elba’s Fight School and The Thief, His Wife & the Canoe will also launch over the course of the next year.

“Adding fresh originals to our deep range of genres and quality classics is a powerful combination that has just helped us surpass 2.5 million subscribers around the world,” said Reemah Sakaan, BritBox International’s CEO.

In addition to being made available via Fire TV, Apple TV+, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV, the service will also be available to C More subscribers in Denmark, Finland and Sweden and on TV2 Play in Norway.

While BritBox International is a 50/50 joint venture between ITV and the BBC, the UK iteration of the service is now owned solely by ITV after it bought out the BBC’s 10% share for a “nominal” amount earlier this year. ITV plans to launch an integrated streamer called ITVX next year.