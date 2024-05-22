Exile Content Studio’s Nando Vila on this year’s LA Screenings Independents

LA SCREENINGS: Today, from the LA Screenings Independents, we hear from Nando Vila, head of studio at Exile Content, about how the Candle Media-owned Spanish-language producer is eyeing live and procedurals as it follows the changing streamer landscape.

Los Angeles- and Mexico City-based Exile Content Studio is behind series including music drama Ugly – HBO’s most successful Latin American original – and coming-of-age movie In the Summers, which won the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The Spanish-language producer, which has also partnered with the likes of Game of Thrones’ George RR Martin, and actors Diego Luna and Benecio Del Toro, was acquired by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media two years ago.

Head of studio Nando Vila was among execs at last week’s LA Screenings Independents and spoke there to Jordan Pinto about the state of the marketplace, why Latinos are still underrepresented in Hollywood, the company’s evolving relationships with Candle Media siblings Hello Sunshine and Faraway Road, and how streamers’ growing interest in live programming and procedurals is informing its development.

