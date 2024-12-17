Please wait...
EXCLUSIVE: OpenAI’s Chad Nelson on how Sora will supercharge creativity

Click the image to watch the video on C21TV

In a C21TV exclusive, Open AI creative specialist Chad Nelson explains how text-to-video AI technology Sora will be a game-changer for the content business.

C21 reporter 17-12-2024 ©C21Media
