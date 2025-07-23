Ex-WBD exec Laura Crowson joins Canada’s Thunderbird as global development SVP

Vancouver-based studio Thunderbird Entertainment has named former Warner Bros Discovery development exec Laura Crowson as senior VP of global development at its unscripted prodco Great Pacific Media (GPM).

LA-based Crowson will be charged with identifying market opportunities, putting together coproductions and forging joint ventures, as well as working closely with GPM’s development and business teams to create shows. She will report to GPM CEO David Way.

Crowson joins from Warner Bros Discovery, where she was VP of development for Discovery Channel, Science Channel, Animal Planet and HBO Max, working on shows such as Expedition Files, The Last Woodsmen, Mud Madness and Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster. Crowson initially joined Discovery in 2012 and in 2019 relocated to the UK for a role as VP of development.

During her time with Discovery and Warner Bros Discovery, she also worked on franchises including Deadliest Catch, Naked and Afraid and Gold Rush, in addition to being involved in coproductions and acquisitions.

GPM is behind unscripted titles including Highway Thru Hell, Rocky Mountain Wreckers, Timber Titans and Deadman’s Curse.

“With a background in development, high-level casting, business strategy, and pitching, Laura will bring creative leadership to shape existing concepts and spearhead new projects and partnerships,” said Way.

“Her experience with major US networks, and time in the UK, gives her sharp insight into evolving market needs and trends, ensuring GPM remains at the forefront of international content. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”