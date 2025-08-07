Ex-Universal Pictures Oz exec Jason Behan forms distribution and strategy outfit with Like A Photon

Jason Behan, a former senior executive at Universal Pictures Australia and Aussie digital-first media company Totem, is behind a new distribution venture called Apocalypso.

The company, helmed by Behan and launched in partnership with Australian production studio Like A Photon, is said to be positioned as a “content strategy and monetisation partner that operates across every window, every format and every right type.”

Behan said: “We know what it takes to get projects made, sold and seen in today’s fragmented market and we bring decades of global experience, deep commercial instincts, and a belief in transparent, long-term partnerships. We’ve also participated in, suffered from or seen almost every type of garbage deal, pot of false gold, too-good-to-be-true offer and stalling tactic there is. Let our scars be your leathery shield.”

Apocalypso will operate in two key areas. Firstly, it will act as a strategic distribution partner for screen producers, helping projects find finance and the right distribution strategy. This includes packaging and pitching to global buyers, creating monetisation strategies across theatrical, TVoD, AVoD, FAST, SVoD and managing and negotiating deal terms.

The other arm of the business will focus on factual producers, to develop content strategies that reflect which platform is right for the content whether broadcast, FAST, SVoD or social platforms. The company will assist in shaping unscripted IP, reimagining catalogue or concepts for new windows and platforms, connecting producers with global buyers and platforms looking for fresh voices and formats and build financing strategies.

The company has also announced its first partnership with factual producer CJZ, collaborating on feature documentary Working Class Man, about musician Jimmy Barnes, which will premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival this month.

“Apocalypso is built for the realities of modern media. Today, it’s not just about getting your project seen, it’s about making sure it gets paid. We’re here to help producers reframe, refine, and monetise their content with clarity, experience and the leverage to secure better deals,” Behan added.

Behan most recently led strategic partnerships at Totem Network and has held senior acquisition and distribution roles at Universal Pictures Australia and Beyond.