Ex-UKTV acquisitions chief resurfaces

The former head of acquisitions at UK broadcaster UKTV has resurfaced as partner and MD of a UK- and Ibiza-based production company.

Emma Sparks has joined Loud Productions, a branded online content specialist previously known as Loud Monkey and 91 Productions, alongside company founder Emily Chapman.

At UKTV, Sparks was responsible for linear and non-linear acquisitions strategies, managing relationships with US studios and international coproductions. She left last year amid a restructure.

Set up in 2012, Loud Monkey has produced branded online series for clients including Cisco and Climate Focus Group, with Chapman spearheading work in the UK and Africa.

Sparks comes onboard as part of the rebrand and will assume responsibility for all commercial activities, including managing relationships and strategic partnerships for commissions and copros.

Loud Productions now has a number of projects in development in scripted and unscripted and is building up its portfolio. Sparks will take on joint responsibility with Chapman for ongoing editorial development, with the company focused on driving diversity and nurturing new talent, specifically in the UK and Africa.

“I am delighted to have Emma join the company. We have worked together to rebrand as Loud Productions and we are excited to now bring our incredible slate of projects to the market,” said Chapman.