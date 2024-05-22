Ex-Telly exec Matt Katrosar joins Fremantle to boost FAST, AVoD ad revenue

Global production and distribution group Fremantle has hired an LA-based senior VP of global ad sales and strategy to oversee the growth of advertising revenues at its burgeoning FAST, AVoD and social content business.

Matt Katrosar joins the RTL Group-owned company from LA firm Telly, where he worked as strategic advisor and was previously head of strategic partnerships, advertising and data.

Before that, Katrosar was VP of sales for Paramount Global, where he led streaming and programmatic sales, and has also worked at CBS, Pluto TV and Viacom. In his new role, he will report to Jens Richter, CEO of commercial and international at Fremantle.

The move comes as Fremantle boosts its Global Channels division, having appointed Chicken Soup alum Laura Florence to the role of senior VP of global channels last summer.

The division also appointed former Roku exec Keith Goss as senior director, global digital operations services, based in LA; former ITV Studios exec James Meyer as director, global channels distribution and partnerships, based in London; and Vizio alum Liat Abada as director, global platform partnerships, based in New York.

“With Matt’s extensive experience in the US and internationally, he will be pivotal in the expansion of the Channels team, which will continue to drive Fremantle’s growth and success in this business area,” said Richter, whose company has launched numerous FAST channels including Jamie Oliver, Baywatch and Buzzr.