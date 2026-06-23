Ex-singer Jung Ryeo-Won to lead Netflix’s Korean hospital drama First Doctor

Global streamer Netflix has greenlit Korean medical series First Doctor, starring former girl group singer Jung Ryeo-Won.

The drama is set in a paediatric surgery unit on the verge of closure and follows the people who battle adversity to protect the most fragile lives.

The series marks the return of director Hong Jong-Chan (Teach You a Lesson) and writer Kim Min-Suk, the creative dup behind Netflix legal drama series Juvenile Justice.

Ex-Chakra vocalist Ryeo-Won stars as a brilliant but blunt surgeon labelled “the hospital’s ultimate troublemaker.” She vows to protect the failing Yeonhwa University Hospital but clashes with her headstrong mentee, played by Ha Yoon-Kyung (Hospital Playlist).

The cast also includes Bek Hyun-Jin (Taxi Driver) and Kim Jong-Soo.