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Ex-singer Jung Ryeo-Won to lead Netflix’s Korean hospital drama First Doctor

The cast of First Doctor

Global streamer Netflix has greenlit Korean medical series First Doctor, starring former girl group singer Jung Ryeo-Won.

The drama is set in a paediatric surgery unit on the verge of closure and follows the people who battle adversity to protect the most fragile lives.

The series marks the return of director Hong Jong-Chan (Teach You a Lesson) and writer Kim Min-Suk, the creative dup behind Netflix legal drama series Juvenile Justice.

Ex-Chakra vocalist Ryeo-Won stars as a brilliant but blunt surgeon labelled “the hospital’s ultimate troublemaker.” She vows to protect the failing Yeonhwa University Hospital but clashes with her headstrong mentee, played by Ha Yoon-Kyung (Hospital Playlist).

The cast also includes Bek Hyun-Jin (Taxi Driver) and Kim Jong-Soo.

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Neil Batey 23-06-2026 ©C21Media
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