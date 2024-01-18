Ex-RTL alum Christian Nienaber named co-MD of Banijay Media Germany

Former RTL executive Christian Nienaber has been appointed co-managing director of creative and marketing agency, Banijay Media Germany (BMG).

The role is effective immediately and sees Nienaber work alongside long-standing MD of BMG, Ingrid Langheld.

Together, they jointly take charge of the agency’s business areas: House of Brands, House of Likes and House of Rights.

Nienaber joins from TV and video analytics specialists, All Eyes on Screens (aeos), where he served in the role of chief commercial officer, responsible for sales, marketing and partnerships.

Prior to that, he held various management positions at RTL Deutschland, RTL ZWEI, and Saatchi & Saatchi, where he was site manager for the southern German agencies.

Nienaber succeeds Daniel Durst, who joined Banijay Media Germany in April 2021.

Alongside Langheld, Durst was instrumental in leading the restructuring of the label as a digital and marketing strategist within the Banijay Germany network.

Marcus Wolter, CEO and co-founder, Banijay Germany, said: “Many thanks to Daniel, who has significantly contributed to the successful repositioning in the market and the expansion of our digital offering.

“Christian will continue to drive this forward in the future together with Ingrid, we warmly welcome him to Banijay Germany.”

Nienaber said: “Together with Ingrid and the strong team already in place, we will continue to exploit and expand the potential of the extremely successful TV brands and personalities, as well as the resulting cooperation opportunities with strong brand partners.”