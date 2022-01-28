Ex-Roblox executive Keith Lucas joins Trioscope’s advisory board

Trioscope Studios, the US hybrid animation specialist behind series including Netflix’s The Liberator, has appointed former Roblox executive Keith Lucas to its advisory board.

Working alongside Trioscope co-founders LC Crowley, Brandon Barr and Greg Jonkajtys, Lucas will advise on the development of the firm’s consumer platform, as well as boost sales of its tech to producers and studios.

Prior to joining Trioscope, Lucas served as chief operation officer at AI-powered manufacturing optimisation company Instrumental Inc.

Before that, Lucas worked at gaming platform and game creation system Roblox for nearly a decade, where he first served as VP of business operations before being upped to chief product officer and chief technology officer.

Crowley, co-founder and CEO of Trioscope, said: “Keith will be instrumental in catapulting Trioscope’s global influence beyond film and TV. He has a passion and unique ability for helping companies unlock their creativity to masterfully bring their visions to vivid life. We’re enthused by his innovative mindset, which will fit hand in glove with Trioscope’s mission to unleash limitless imagination for storytellers of all kinds.”