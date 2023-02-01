Ex-Magnify exec Gosling joins Primitives

NEWS BRIEF: Belgium-based Primitives, distributor of formats such as The Mole, 99 To Beat and Hotel Romantiek, has hired former Magnify Media exec Emma Gosling.

Gosling, who spent seven years at ITV Studios-owned distributor Magnify Media, will focus on marketing, PR and growing Primitives’ third-party format slate. She will report to director of sales and aquisitions Simone de Pruyssenaere.