Ex-Legendary TV exec Carlos Sanchez joins A+E Networks Global Content Sales

Carlos Sanchez, former VP of global distribution and coproductions at Legendary Television, has joined New York-based A+E Networks Global Content Sales in the role of senior VP of digital distribution.

Sanchez will be tasked with driving the growth of A+E Networks’ digital content business and securing licensing agreements with SVoD and AVoD platforms for its scripted and unscripted programming. He will report to Mark Garner, executive VP of content sales and business development.

He also has a mandate to identify new sales opportunities via emerging technologies and delivery systems, including FAST Channels, and extending A+E’s footprint in international markets.

Before joining Legendary Television, Sanchez held various distribution and marketing roles at Warner Bros in the US and in Latin America.

Last month, A+E Networks Global Content Sales promoted Lori Hall to VP of international programming, with Hall assuming oversight of programming, scheduling and the development of A+E’s FAST channel offerings.

