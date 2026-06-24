Ex-JioStar exec Ramesh Mundhra joins top team at India’s Abundantia Entertainment

Former JioStar executive Ramesh Mundhra has been appointed as head of business affairs, strategy and operations at Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment in India.

The Mumbai-based outfit said the hire aligns with its next phase of growth and strengthens its senior leadership team.

Mundhra has over two decades of experience spanning strategy, content acquisition, business planning, studio operations and commercial leadership.

He joins from JioStar, where he spent 18 years in a variety of positions including, most recently, head of commercial operations and content production, working on shows including Padmaavat, Andhadhun, Drishyam, Fighter, Jamtara and Kaalkoot. Prior to that, he worked in finance and business operations at Tata Sky.

Founded in 2013, Abundantia Entertainment is readying a slate of content for the second half of this year and into 2027, including the Netflix series Family Business.

Mundhra said: “Abundantia has consistently and profitably backed impactful stories and storytellers that matter, and at scale.

“I am excited to join at a time when the entertainment landscape is being reshaped by evolving audiences and technologies like AI. I look forward to working with Vikram and the team to build further on a strong base and contribute to the next chapter of Abundantia’s growth.”