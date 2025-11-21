Please wait...
Ex-Jellyfish exec Natalie Adams joins SA animation studio Triggerfish

South African animation studio Triggerfish has appointed former Jellyfish Pictures executive Natalie Adams as senior VP of business development, as it expands its UK footprint.

Natalie Adams

Adams spent over seven years at UK animation studio Jellyfish, which ceased operating earlier this year. She started as head of development in 2018 before becoming MD of originals.

Following Jellyfish’s closure, Adams has continued to work as an executive producer on recently launched series Stan & Gran for Paramount-owned 5’s Milkshake! and Nickelodeon, after production of the series moved from Jellyfish to Banijay’s Tiger Aspect Kids & Family.

With over 25 years of senior management experience in kids and family animation, Adams also previously worked at Platinum Films as head of global strategy. Her credits include DogMan (DreamWorks), Wolf King (Netflix), The Twits (Netflix), Matt Hatter Chronicles (ITV) and Everything’s Rosie (CBeebies).

At Triggerfish, Adams will consult for the company following the recent launch of its UK studio, tasked with helping the prodco expand its foothold in the UK and across Europe.

Stuart Forrest, CEO of Triggerfish, said: “We are delighted to welcome Natalie to the Triggerfish team. With her rare combination of creative, commercial and business acumen, and her flair and wealth of experience in business development, she will play a key part as we expand, while continuing to deliver world-class animated storytelling.”

Karolina Kaminska 21-11-2025 ©C21Media
