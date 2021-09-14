Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Ex-HBO Europe duo set up indie EastWest Productions.eu in Romania

Former HBO Europe executives Wayne Henry and Alina David have launched a Romanian indie named EastWest Productions.eu.

Wayne Henry

The Bucharest-based firm will provide production services in Eastern Europe, as well as develop local talent in drama production.

Henry was previously VP of original production and executive producer at HBO Europe, while David was a production executive for local original scripted content for the WarnerMedia-owned SVoD platform.

Henry was also consulting supervising producer at Warner Bros and a freelance drama producer for Fremantle, Sony Pictures, ITV and ABC.

David worked at Castel Film Studio for 16 years, having joined as a production coordinator before being upped to production manager.

David said: “Production services in Romania are among the best in the region. Programme and film makers are discovering the great advantages of bringing projects here, offering much lower overall costs plus the high production values of shooting in Romania.

Alina David

“The many unique and diverse locations are a great attraction. For example, recently several internationally acclaimed series have used locations in Bucharest to represent major cities, such as Moscow. The diversity we can offer, from snow-covered mountains to beach locations and ocean views to sophisticated city sites, is unique.”

Henry said: “We bring together key experience and industry knowledge at a local and international level, a unique offering from a Bucharest-based production company. At the same time, we are keen to forge international coproduction opportunities, both within central Europe and in the US.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 14-09-2021 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for first European territories
HBO Max to arrive in Europe this fall, targeting local-language originals
WarnerMedia EMEA's Heyelmann bigs up HBO Max non-English copro ambitions
HBO Max begins international journey
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Reed confirms physical Mipcom plan, with Netflix, WarnerMedia, BBC set to attend
Disney alum Anna Taganov to head BBC Children’s content and strategy
Netflix forms creative partnership with Unorthodox creator Anna Winger
Christian Rank steps down as DR's head of drama amid 'deadlock' over production
Japan's Nippon TV shops dramady series and gameshow internationally