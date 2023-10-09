Ex-Fremantle chief Garcia confirmed to lead newly launched ITV Studios Iberia

ITV Studios has appointed former Fremantle Spain CEO Nathalie Garcia as MD of the newly created ITV Studios Iberia.

Garcia left Fremantle last week after nine years as CEO and local media reports in Spain had tipped her to head the new ITV Studios arm, which will be the exclusive Spanish home of the company’s formats such as The Voice (La Voz), The Voice Kids (La Voz Kids) and The Chase (El Cazador).

At Fremantle, Garcia oversaw the production of entertainment formats such as Got Talent España and The Masked Singer; gameshows including Password; and reality show The Farm.

Original IP like Game of Talents (Adivina Qué Hago Esta Noche), which aired on Fox in the US, and Netflix reality show Love Never Lies were also developed and produced during her time at the company, and she expanded the business by establishing new fiction and documentary divisions.

Garcia will now lead the label from its headquarters in Madrid, reporting to MD of international production Lisa Perrin, based in London.

Perrin said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Nathalie to ITV Studios. Her vast experience and know-how in the region is second to none. Our brands like The Voice and The Chase have enjoyed long-running success in Iberia. We’ve just been waiting for the right person at the right time to expand our business in this vibrant market and Nathalie is exactly what we have been looking for.”

Garcia added: “I’m thrilled to join such a leading and inspiring player in our industry. I’m honoured that Lisa Perrin and the ITV Studios international production team are placing their trust in me to expand their already very successful business in Spain and Portugal. I’m very excited to embrace this new challenge, and look forward to continuing to produce extraordinary programmes that connect with viewers.”

Prior to her position at Fremantle, Garcia was CEO of Plural Entertainment, Media Capital/Prisa’s production label, and MD of the TV division of Vértice 360 Group. She also set up the Spanish arm of Sony Pictures International Television, where she held the positions of senior VP of distribution and MD for 10 years.