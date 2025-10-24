Ex-Freevee scripted head Christel Miller joins Bosch producer Fabel Entertainment

Fabel Entertainment, the LA-based prodco behind the Bosch franchise, has appointed former Freevee executive Christel Miller as senior creative executive of special projects.

In the newly created role, Miller will work alongside CEO Henrik Bastin and senior VP Jasmine Russ to expand its scripted slate, package projects and forge new creative partnerships.

Miller was previously the head of scripted at Freevee, the now-shuttered AVoD service owned by Amazon MGM Studios. At Freevee, Miller led the development and launch of shows such as Jury Duty, and is also working on the new upcoming iteration of the show. She also worked on Sprung, Bosch: Legacy, Primo, High School and Ballard while at Freevee, among several other titles.

Prior to Amazon, she was the VP of programming at NBC, where she oversaw shows including Superstore, Parenthood, Good Girls, Blindspot, New Amsterdam, and Grimm, and before that worked on Dexter, The L Word and Nurse Jackie at Showtime.

Fabel Entertainment is the producer of the original Bosch procedural, in addition to spin-offs Bosch: Legacy, Ballard and the upcoming Bosch: Start of Watch, as well as NBC medical drama Brilliant Minds.

“We have known Christel for a long time as a fantastic executive and collaborator working on the buyers side,” said Bastin, adding that she “has a great eye for storytelling and a knack for identifying what makes a show special.”

Russ added: “The fresh energy Christel brings to Fabel makes this next chapter for the company especially exciting. She’s a builder of hit series, a champion of great ideas, and a trusted creative guide.”