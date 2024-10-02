Ex-Endor MD Carlo Dusi reaches Turning Point with Shaftesbury-backed prodco

Former Endor Productions MD Carlo Dusi is launching a new production outfit with backing from Canada’s Shaftesbury.

Turning Point is being backed by the Murdoch Mysteries and Departure producer as part of its continued investment in the international production sector.

Turning Point reunites Dusi together with former Endor colleagues Jennifer McConnell as creative director and Molly Scull as development executive.

The company’s launch slate comprises several projects that Dusi, McConnell and Scull developed together while at Endor, of which many are now in paid development with broadcasters and studios, alongside a number of newer developments that Turning Point has initiated since launch.

Dusi said: “I am thrilled to build on the fantastic collaboration that Jen, Molly and I have enjoyed over the past two years, and very fortunate to benefit from their very special talents as, together with our wonderfully diverse family of writers, we continue to progress our expanding slate of projects.

“We could not be more excited to have found the perfect partnership for our growth ambitions in the indomitable Christina Jennings and her brilliant team at Shaftesbury, who we cannot wait to collaborate with as we continue to develop quality, talent-led drama for the global market.”

Jennings, chairman and president of Shaftesbury, added: “Carlo Dusi has proved over the years that he understands the global market. This partnership with Carlo and his team at Turning Point is an example of Shaftesbury’s ongoing commitment to growing a robust slate of international coproductions and builds on our 2021 strategic relationship with AMC.”